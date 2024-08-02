NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.30. NerdWallet shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 35,626 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,149 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.