New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $216.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

