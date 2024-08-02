New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 672 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,022,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,506. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

