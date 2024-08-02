New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 5,460,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,837 shares of company stock worth $3,884,563. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

