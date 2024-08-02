New Mountain Finance Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

