Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 394064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.16.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,373,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,267,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36,804.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 275,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

