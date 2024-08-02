North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 4th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 3.8 %
NOA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,974. The company has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
