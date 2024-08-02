North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$661.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.51.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

