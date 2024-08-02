North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.69. 80,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,742. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,400.00. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 in the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.