Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.86)-($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

