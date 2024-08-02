Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Novavax Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 2,747,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,454. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

