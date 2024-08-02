Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 20.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 158,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 51,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Nubeva Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
