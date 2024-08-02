nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 381,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

