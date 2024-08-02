Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $12.48. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 39,679 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $760.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,066 shares of company stock valued at $590,448 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

