Olympic Steel, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has increased its dividend by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years. Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,631. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

