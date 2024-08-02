ONUS Tops 1-Day Volume of $412,038.39 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $412,038.39 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.49678785 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $393,900.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

