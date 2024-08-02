OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 28392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

