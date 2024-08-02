Oppenheimer Trims Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Target Price to $50.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

