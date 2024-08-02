Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.07 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $47.07 million and $58,783.16 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

