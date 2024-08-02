Orchid Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Orchid has a market cap of $69.23 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,846.30 or 1.00221908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00063926 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07201492 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,164,853.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.