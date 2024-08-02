ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.98

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

