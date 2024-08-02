Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-11.750 EPS.
Shares of OSK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,459. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
