Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-11.750 EPS.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,459. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Earnings History for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

