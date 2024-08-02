Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-11.750 EPS.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,459. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.