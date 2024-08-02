Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

