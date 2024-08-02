Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 1,709,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

