Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

PZZA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 271,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

