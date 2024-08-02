Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Cormark

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday.

Parex Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

PXT stock traded down C$1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 401,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,201. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$16.97 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

