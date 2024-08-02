Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Cormark

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Parex Resources
Parex Resources Stock Down 7.7 %
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current year.
Parex Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parex Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.