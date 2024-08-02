Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Patria Investments Price Performance

NYSE PAX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 660,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

