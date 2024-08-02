Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $6.62 on Friday, hitting $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

