PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PYPL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. 22,945,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

