PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,051 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 25,806,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,615. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

