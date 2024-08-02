PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.18

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 28752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 54.5% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

