Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $122,228.36 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 402,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,427. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

