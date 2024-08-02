Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $122,228.36 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 402,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,427. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.