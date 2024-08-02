Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 3.2 %

PAG stock traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $165.85. 25,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,876. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

