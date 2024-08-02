Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 11.6%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 398,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 748,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.