Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 3,935,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -393.71 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Activity
In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
