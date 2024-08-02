Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 3,935,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -393.71 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

