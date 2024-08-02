PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $167.29 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20537 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.24987908 USD and is down -16.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $901.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

