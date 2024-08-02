Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $278,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 1,023,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

