Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $385,200.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PLXS traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 170,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

