Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,076.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $271,030.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

