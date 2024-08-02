PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.