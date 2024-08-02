Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 566,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

