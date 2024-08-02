Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $550,904.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

