Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.910-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7 billion-$87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.91-7.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Shares of PG stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $391.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

