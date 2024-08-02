Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.18.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
