ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 27,569 shares.The stock last traded at $72.33 and had previously closed at $72.19.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

