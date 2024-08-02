ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,664,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 3,270,175 shares.The stock last traded at $86.26 and had previously closed at $90.89.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,094,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

