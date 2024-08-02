ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $63.28. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 3,419 shares.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

