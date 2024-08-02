Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Down to $33.53

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $29.80. Proto Labs shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 17,416 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $743.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

