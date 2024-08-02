Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PEG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.48. 1,489,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,533. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.