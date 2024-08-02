Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 322,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Q2 has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

